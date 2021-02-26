the-hoist

Interview with June Jones – The Hoist

June Jones

Thursday host Mia was joined this week by incredible artist June Jones!

The two talked all things  ‘Leafcutter’ June Jones’ latest LP, the meaning behind the album name, the production process and so much more.

Leafcutter‘ is out now on all streaming platforms.

February 26th 2021
