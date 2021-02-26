On Air
Interview with June Jones – The Hoist
Thursday host Mia was joined this week by incredible artist June Jones!
The two talked all things ‘Leafcutter’ June Jones’ latest LP, the meaning behind the album name, the production process and so much more.
‘Leafcutter‘ is out now on all streaming platforms.
Check out the interview now
