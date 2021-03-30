On Air
Interview with Jurassic – The Hoist
Tuesday night host Sez had a cool and comforting chat with Jurassic!
Check out the interview here!
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 30th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, jurassic, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Shock Friendly – The Hoist
Imy and Mia had a chat with post-punk act Shock Friendly. Our amazing Thursday night hosts had such an in-depth chat with […]
Interview with Bones and Jones – The Hoist
Join one of our incredible Monday night hosts Tess as she chats to Bones and Jones about all things music! Check out […]
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33
The Hoist comes back with an exciting new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33, a selection of our […]