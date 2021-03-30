the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Jurassic – The Hoist

Jurassic Sitting_Horizontal_Web

Tuesday night host Sez had a cool and comforting chat with Jurassic!

Check out the interview here!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 30th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

shock friendly
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Shock Friendly – The Hoist

Imy and Mia had a chat with post-punk act Shock Friendly. Our amazing Thursday night hosts had such an in-depth chat with […]

bones and jones
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Bones and Jones – The Hoist

Join one of our incredible Monday night hosts Tess as she chats to Bones and Jones about all things music! Check out […]

HHH Vol.33 blog banner (1)
the-hoist
The Hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33

The Hoist comes back with an exciting new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33, a selection of our […]

Related Content

otoof
Untitled design
Spotlight

MICF REVIEW: Alanta Colley - On the Origin of Faeces

Untitled-1
Untitled design
Spotlight

MICF REVIEW: Sam Taunton - Rooster

Spiritual Mafia pic by Lewis Hodgson
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Spiritual Mafia - The Hoist