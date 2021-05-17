the-hoist

Interview with Kill Bell – The Hoist

Our fabulous Monday night co-host Tess had a chat with Charlie Pass from Melbourne pop-punk band Kill Bell.

They chatted about the origins of their name, Kill Bell’s love for pop-punk, and their debut album.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.

May 17th 2021
