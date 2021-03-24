Interview with Kingswood – The Hoist

This week Wednesday night host Harry was joined by Fergus, lead vocalist of the incredible Kingswood.

The guys chatted about the Kingswood’s 2020 album ‘Juveniles’ getting a resurgence post-COVID, their new release ‘You Make It So Easy’, their upcoming tour supporting Baby Animals and so much more!

Listen to the interview here!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.