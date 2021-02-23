On Air
Interview with Luca Brasi – The Hoist
This week, Sez sat down via Zoom with Tassie legends Luca Brasi to chat about their new album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’.
Luca Brasi chat album production, life in Tassie (gigs and all) and more.
‘Everything is Tenuous’ is now available on all streaming platforms.
If any of the topics mentioned in this episode affected you, get in touch with Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
