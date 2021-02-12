Interview with Maari – The Hoist

3

Sez sat down with Dom and Bronte from the Sydney based alternative pop duo Maari to hear about their new single ‘Silver Whispers’. 

The duo comes from super contrasting backgrounds in Punk, Pop & Film Scoring. All this combined makes for a bouncy, Disney anthemic vibe that will leave you feeling nostalgic, yet optimistic about the future. 

It’s no surprise that Bronte has a history of musical theatre in her teen years. While Dom has a history with the alternative rock band Sound of Seasons. Both exploring different genres in the years following, they learnt and built experiences musically and personally to find a melancholy, glittery sound that will give you all the feels. 

If Paramore, Disney, and Julia Micheals had a baby this song would be it. 

 

February 12th 2021
