Interview with Madi Leeds – The Hoist
Join our amazing Wednesday night co-host Sarah as she chats with Madi Leeds from The Push Records!
The Hoist have been collaborating with The Push, who are a Naarm based youth music organisation. Madi has been signed on as one of The Push Record’s artists and as such is releasing a single (how exciting!).
Listen here for all the latest on Madi Leeds.
Otherwise you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.
Selin Kaya
June 17th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
