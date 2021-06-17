Interview with Madi Leeds – The Hoist

Join our amazing Wednesday night co-host Sarah as she chats with Madi Leeds from The Push Records!

The Hoist have been collaborating with The Push, who are a Naarm based youth music organisation. Madi has been signed on as one of The Push Record’s artists and as such is releasing a single (how exciting!).

Listen here for all the latest on Madi Leeds.

Otherwise you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.