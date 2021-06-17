the-hoist

Interview with Madi Leeds – The Hoist

Join our amazing Wednesday night co-host Sarah as she chats with Madi Leeds from The Push Records!

The Hoist have been collaborating with The Push, who are a Naarm based youth music organisation. Madi has been signed on as one of The Push Record’s artists and as such is releasing a single (how exciting!).

Listen here for all the latest on Madi Leeds.

Otherwise you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.

June 17th 2021
