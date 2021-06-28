On Air
Interview with Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party – The Hoist
One half of our lovely Monday night team Tess interviewed Brisbane dance duo Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party.
They chatted about their unique and funny name, how they formed, and their latest release ‘Delta’. Tune in here for more!
Otherwise you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here for all of our tracks we’ve aired this year.
