the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party – The Hoist

DSC_0024

One half of our lovely Monday night team Tess interviewed Brisbane dance duo Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party.

They chatted about their unique and funny name, how they formed, and their latest release ‘Delta’. Tune in here for more!

Otherwise you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here for all of our tracks we’ve aired this year.

June 28th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 11.53.13 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Mitch Tambo – The Hoist

Our lovely Thursday night co-host Imy interviewed First Nations singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo. They talked about where he grew up, his love and […]

HHH Facebook
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits v.45 – The Hoist

The Hoist is back once more with another lovely playlist of local tracks for your listening needs! Tune in this week to hear […]

the jensens
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with The Jensens – The Hoist

Gracie chatted with Brisbane legends The Jensens about their second album ‘TOMORROW’, having a yarn with Joe White and Nathan Kendall. Listen […]

Related Content

vol.44
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.44

MADI_IMAGE 2
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Madi Leeds - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 12.33.02 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Juice Webster - The Hoist