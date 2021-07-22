On Air
Interview with Maple Glider – The Hoist
One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-folk artist Maple Glider.
They chatted about her latest album “To Enjoy is the Only Thing”, the graffiti which inspired the name behind it, the special presence of cats, and more forms of symbolism within her work.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
July 22nd 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, indie, Indie Pop, interview, Maple Glider, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, naarm, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, Thursday, underage, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with Jack Grace – The Hoist
Our fabulous Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Sydney indie-pop artist Jack Grace. They chatted about Jack’s move to Paris for love, […]
Interview with Barefoot Bowls Club – The Hoist
Welcome to our new Wednesday night host Persephone! They interviewed Astrid Watt from Naarm indie-rock band Barefoot Bowls Club. They talked about […]
Interview with The Goon Sax – The Hoist
Join our lovely Monday night co-host Bec as she chats with Brisbane indie-pop trio The Goon Sax. They chatted about the band’s […]