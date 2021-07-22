the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Maple Glider – The Hoist

172977301_2817502288466402_4072625377356869459_n

One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-folk artist Maple Glider.

They chatted about her latest album “To Enjoy is the Only Thing”, the graffiti which inspired the name behind it, the special presence of cats, and more forms of symbolism within her work.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.

July 22nd 2021
