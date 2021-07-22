Interview with Maple Glider – The Hoist

One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-folk artist Maple Glider.

They chatted about her latest album “To Enjoy is the Only Thing”, the graffiti which inspired the name behind it, the special presence of cats, and more forms of symbolism within her work.

