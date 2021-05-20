On Air
Interview with Matilda Pearl – The Hoist
Our fab Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with Melbourne electronic-pop songstress Matilda Pearl.
They chatted about finishing year 12, Matilda’s label deal, and her new single ‘Linger’.
Listen in here for more!
Or you can catch all of our latest tracks via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here.
Selin Kaya
May 20th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, interview, Matilda Pearl, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, Thursday
More by The Hoist
Interview with Eluera – The Hoist
Our bright and bubbly Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with central coast indie-pop artist Eluera. Anika chatted about Eluera’s new single ‘Petty’. […]
Interview with Vaudeville Smash – The Hoist
Join our fun and funky Wednesday night co-host Harry as he chats with Melbourne funk n groove outfit Vaudeville Smash. Harry chatted […]
Interview with Tim Ayre – The Hoist
Our fresh Tuesday night co-host Gracie chatted with Illawarra indie pop artist Tim Ayre. They chatted all things about his new single […]