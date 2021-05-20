the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Matilda Pearl – The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.16.52 pm

Our fab Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with Melbourne electronic-pop songstress Matilda Pearl.

They chatted about finishing year 12, Matilda’s label deal, and her new single ‘Linger’.

Listen in here for more!

Or you can catch all of our latest tracks via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here.

May 20th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.29.03 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Eluera – The Hoist

 Our bright and bubbly Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with central coast indie-pop artist Eluera. Anika chatted about Eluera’s new single ‘Petty’. […]

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.50.00 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Vaudeville Smash – The Hoist

Join our fun and funky Wednesday night co-host Harry as he chats with Melbourne funk n groove outfit Vaudeville Smash. Harry chatted […]

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.08.36 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tim Ayre – The Hoist

Our fresh Tuesday night co-host Gracie chatted with Illawarra indie pop artist Tim Ayre. They chatted all things about his new single […]

Related Content

HollyWhitaker_2021_R1-00433-024Arescan_Hires

A Chat with Squid: Dystopia, UK Rock and the road to ‘Big Green Field’

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 10.26.36 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Kill Bell - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 10.21.40 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with The Vanns - The Hoist