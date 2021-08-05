Interview with Merpire – The Hoist

Our lovely Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-pop artist Merpire.

They chatted about Merpire’s debut album ‘Simulation Ride’, the contrast of Romantic Comedies and Horror which was encapsulated throughout, and her bandcamp live stream for the album’s release.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch all the latest via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.