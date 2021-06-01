On Air
Interview with Middle Kids – The Hoist
One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Anika chatted with Hannah from Sydney indie-rock band Middle Kids.
They chatted about their new album, album track ‘Stacking Chairs’, and the dynamic power of marriage influencing their song writing.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch our latest playlist of all of our Hoist Hot Hits for 2021 here.
