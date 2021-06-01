the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Middle Kids – The Hoist

middle kids

One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Anika chatted with Hannah from Sydney indie-rock band Middle Kids.

They chatted about their new album, album track ‘Stacking Chairs’, and the dynamic power of marriage influencing their song writing.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch our latest playlist of all of our Hoist Hot Hits for 2021 here.

June 1st 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Clowns_HiRes_TimLambert-102
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Clowns – The Hoist

One of our fantastic Monday night co-hosts Bec zoomed with Jake from Naarm based punk-rock band Clowns. They chatted about all-things lockdown […]

HHH Facebook
the-hoist
The Hoist

THE HOIST HOT HITS V.41

Guess what?! The Hoist is back yet again with another funky playlist of local tracks for your listening pleasure! Tune in this week […]

Oceans 3 by Michelle Grace Hunder
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Oceans – The Hoist

The lovely Anika was joined by Melbourne shoegaze artist Thomas Lee aka Oceans to chat about his debut EP ‘Come So Far’. The […]

Related Content

tyne-james organ
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tyne-James Organ - The Hoist

elle murphy
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Elle Murphy - The Hoist

HHH blog banner
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40