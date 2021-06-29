the-hoist

Interview with Mitch Tambo – The Hoist

Our lovely Thursday night co-host Imy interviewed First Nations singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo.

They talked about where he grew up, his love and connection for his culture and identity, and his new release.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch all of our tracks for 2021 here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist.

June 29th 2021
