Interview with Odette – The Hoist
Our amazing Monday host Anika joined Odette for an energetic Zoom chat about her newest album release ‘Herald’.
Interrupted by Odette’s dog Kenneth, the two discussed her new album ‘Herald‘, vulnerability, mental health and more.
‘Herald’ is the second studio album from Odette, released on 5 February 2021 through EMI Music Australia.
If any topics in this podcast may have impacted you, you can contact Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14.
Check it out HERE!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
February 22nd 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Tags: aus music, Aussie, Aussie Music, Australia, australian, Australian music, interview, local, Music, Music Interview, odette, the hoist
