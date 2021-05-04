On Air
Interview with Paulina – The Hoist
Our Tuesday night host Sez chatted with Brisbane indie-pop artist Paulina
They chatted all things about her new track ‘Lonely Drives’ and sunny Queensland.
Listen to the interview here!
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here with all of our 2021 hits included!
Selin Kaya
May 4th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
