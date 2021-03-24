On Air
Interview with Polarize – The Hoist
Wednesday night host Harry was chatted with Polarize about their new single ‘Eugene’s Calling’.
Harry was joined by Rudie from Polarize. The pair chatted about the band’s new single ‘Eugene’s Calling’, touring and their upcoming EP ‘Lucky Eye’ (out March 31st)!
Listen to the interview here:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 24th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
