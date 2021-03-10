the-hoist

Interview with Quality Used Cars – The Hoist

quality used cars

Our incredible host Sez was joined by Melbourne band Quality Used Cars.

Sez and the band chatted about their new album Good Days/Bad Days and their storytelling nature.

Have a listen below to the interview:

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 10th 2021
