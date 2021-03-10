On Air
Interview with Quality Used Cars – The Hoist
Our incredible host Sez was joined by Melbourne band Quality Used Cars.
Sez and the band chatted about their new album Good Days/Bad Days and their storytelling nature.
Have a listen below to the interview:
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 10th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: Aus, aus music, Aussie, Australia, Australian music, interview, local, Local Music, melbourne, Music, quality used cars, the hoist
