Interview with Sarah Mary Chadwick – The Hoist

One of Thursday night’s hosts Imy joined Sarah Mary Chadwick for a conversation about their new album release ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’.

Imy and Sarah discussed the new album. As the podcast does mention topics surrounding mental health, if you or a friend need to speak to someone Lifeline’s number is 13 11 14.

Have a listen here!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 19th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
