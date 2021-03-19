On Air
Interview with Sarah Mary Chadwick – The Hoist
One of Thursday night’s hosts Imy joined Sarah Mary Chadwick for a conversation about their new album release ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’.
Imy and Sarah discussed the new album. As the podcast does mention topics surrounding mental health, if you or a friend need to speak to someone Lifeline’s number is 13 11 14.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 19th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
