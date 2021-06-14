the-hoist

Interview with Shag Rock – The Hoist

One of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec interviewed Brisbane rock outfit Shag Rock.

They talked about their new single, upcoming 18-track album, their influences and more.

Listen here for all of the latest!

Or you can listen to our Hoist Hot Hits playlist 2021.

June 14th 2021
