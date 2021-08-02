On Air
Interview with Shiny Joe Ryan – The Hoist
Our fantastic Monday night co-host Tess chatted to Australian psychedelic rock musician Shiny Joe Ryan.
They chatted about his new record ‘Shiny’s Democracy’, behind the scenes with Tame Impala, the ins and outs of touring, and his creative processes.
Listen here for more.
Or you can catch all of our latest tracks via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
August 2nd 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Monday, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, shiny joe ryan, SYN, the hoist, underage, youth
