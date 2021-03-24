the-hoist

Interview with Taylah Carroll – The Hoist

Taylah Carroll

Harry, our wonderful Wednesday night host, was joined this week by the amazing Taylah Carroll.

Harry and Taylah chatted about her newest single ‘To Please Ya’, single launches and much more!

Listen to the interview here!

 

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 24th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
