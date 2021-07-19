the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Thando – The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 11.53.23 am

Our fantastic Monday night co-host Bec interviewed Zimbabwean born and Naarm based singer-songwriter Thando.

They chatted about Thando’s ever lasting passion for music, and the way her style evolves through performance.

Listen here for more!

Otherwise you can check out all of our latest tracks via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.

July 19th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

205611498_803671853684302_6297474420194665453_n
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Barefoot Bowls Club – The Hoist

Welcome to our new Wednesday night host Persephone! They interviewed Astrid Watt from Naarm indie-rock band Barefoot Bowls Club. They talked about […]

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 11.54.01 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with The Goon Sax – The Hoist

Join our lovely Monday night co-host Bec as she chats with Brisbane indie-pop trio The Goon Sax. They chatted about the band’s […]

HHH Facebook
the-hoist
The Hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 – The Hoist

Hey groovers and shakers! The Hoist is back once more with another fabulous and fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to […]

Related Content

hayley mary
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Hayley Mary - The Hoist

tayla young
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tayla Young - The Hoist

vol.46
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46