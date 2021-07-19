On Air
Interview with The Goon Sax – The Hoist
Join our lovely Monday night co-host Bec as she chats with Brisbane indie-pop trio The Goon Sax.
They chatted about the band’s unique name, how they developed their sound, and their lengthy career.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch all the latest via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
July 19th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Monday, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, The Goon Sax, the hoist, underage, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with Barefoot Bowls Club – The Hoist
Welcome to our new Wednesday night host Persephone! They interviewed Astrid Watt from Naarm indie-rock band Barefoot Bowls Club. They talked about […]
Interview with Thando – The Hoist
Our fantastic Monday night co-host Bec interviewed Zimbabwean born and Naarm based singer-songwriter Thando. They chatted about Thando’s ever lasting passion for […]
The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 – The Hoist
Hey groovers and shakers! The Hoist is back once more with another fabulous and fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to […]