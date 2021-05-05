Interview with The Spaghetti Stains – The Hoist

Our lovely Wednesday host Sarah chatted with Gippsland surf rockers The Spaghetti Stains

Join our brand-spankin’ new Wednesday co-host Sarah as she chats with Gippsland trio The Spaghetti Stains about their debut album, ‘Essential Ingredients’.

You can listen to the interview here!

Or you can listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist here where we’ve put all of our play-listed tunes for 2021.