Interview with The Vanns – The Hoist
Our stellar Monday night co-host Tess chatted with Jimmy Vann from Illawarra indie-rock band The Vanns.
Tess had a lovely chit chat ahead of their tour and new single ‘Red Light’, as well as their notorious Bon Iver cover for triple j’s Like a Version.
Listen here for all the latest and more!
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist for all of our tracks.
Selin Kaya
May 17th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Monday, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16, SYN, the hoist, The Vanns
