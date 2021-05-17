Interview with The Vanns – The Hoist

Our stellar Monday night co-host Tess chatted with Jimmy Vann from Illawarra indie-rock band The Vanns.

Tess had a lovely chit chat ahead of their tour and new single ‘Red Light’, as well as their notorious Bon Iver cover for triple j’s Like a Version.

Listen here for all the latest and more!

