Interview with The Vanns – The Hoist

Our stellar Monday night co-host Tess chatted with Jimmy Vann from Illawarra indie-rock band The Vanns.

Tess had a lovely chit chat ahead of their tour and new single ‘Red Light’, as well as their notorious Bon Iver cover for triple j’s Like a Version.

Listen here for all the latest and more!

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist for all of our tracks.

May 17th 2021
