Interview with Tia Gostelow – The Hoist

tia gostelow

Our wonderful Monday night Hoisties Tess and Anika had a chat with Tia Gostelow to celebrate International Women’s Day.

They discussed women in music, Tia’s new release ‘Wonder – Acoustic’ plus so much more.

Click here to listen to the interview.

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 8th 2021
