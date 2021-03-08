On Air
Interview with Tia Gostelow – The Hoist
Our wonderful Monday night Hoisties Tess and Anika had a chat with Tia Gostelow to celebrate International Women’s Day.
They discussed women in music, Tia’s new release ‘Wonder – Acoustic’ plus so much more.
Click here to listen to the interview.
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 8th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: aus music, Australian music, International Women's Day, interview, iwd2021, local, Local Music, Music, the hoist, tia gostelow
More by The Hoist
The Hoist – International Women’s Day Special
International Women’s Day 2021 is on March 8, and The Hoist has prepared a rockin’ playlist featuring some of the best local […]
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30
The Hoist is bringing you once again this week’s amazing playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30, a […]
Interview with Close Counters – The Hoist
Our Wednesday night host Harry was joined this week by Melbourne based electronic-jazz duo Close Counters. Listen in as they talk about […]