Interview with Tim Ayre – The Hoist

Our fresh Tuesday night co-host Gracie chatted with Illawarra indie pop artist Tim Ayre.

They chatted all things about his new single and the writing processes involved, and also who Tim would sit next to at a dinner table with the people of his choosing!

Listen here for more!

Or you can listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist here.

May 18th 2021
