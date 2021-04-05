On Air
Interview with Tulliah – The Hoist
Anika was joined this week by the enchanting Victorian singer/songwriter Tulliah to chat about her debut EP Fre$h Hugs.
The girls chatted about the importance of young artists, singles ‘Just My Type (A Little Bit Lonely)’ and ‘Distant Dreams’, creation of the EP and working with Dean Tuza and Grammy-winning producer David Kahn.
Listen to the interview here!
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 5th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
