Interview with Tulliah – The Hoist

Anika was joined this week by the enchanting Victorian singer/songwriter Tulliah to chat about her debut EP Fre$h Hugs.

The girls chatted about the importance of young artists, singles ‘Just My Type (A Little Bit Lonely)’ and ‘Distant Dreams’, creation of the EP and working with Dean Tuza and Grammy-winning producer David Kahn.

