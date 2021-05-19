On Air
Interview with Vaudeville Smash – The Hoist
Join our fun and funky Wednesday night co-host Harry as he chats with Melbourne funk n groove outfit Vaudeville Smash.
Harry chatted about their latest album ‘The Neverending Glory’.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here!
Selin Kaya
May 19th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: Australian music, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16, SYN, the hoist, Vaudeville Smash
