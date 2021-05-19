the-hoist

Interview with Vaudeville Smash – The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.50.00 am

Join our fun and funky Wednesday night co-host Harry as he chats with Melbourne funk n groove outfit Vaudeville Smash.

Harry chatted about their latest album ‘The Neverending Glory’.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here!

May 19th 2021
