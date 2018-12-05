The Thinkergirls are coming to a city near you!

Credit: Supplied.

Radio besties The Thinkergirls (aka Kristie Mercer and Stacey June) are taking their long-running, all-female podcast series on the road.

And they’re roping in some of their famous friends – Georgia Love, Gretel Kileen and Michaela Banas are set to take the stage as part of the girls’ panel dream team – to help them along the way.

Kristie dialled into In Joke on Sunday to chat about the tour, white Oprah, and a whole lotta other stuff!

Hit PLAY below to hear the full interview!

Catch The Thinkergirls at St Kilda’s Alex Theatre on Sat Dec 8. Tickets at thethinkergirls.com.au.

Image Credit: Supplied.

Jayden Forster

December 5th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Domain.

Hamish and Andy back with crazy new TV travel special

Credit: Supplied.
10245432_10152702729409091_1226064831378571878_n.png
In Joke

Melbourne, David Baddiel is ready to make you laugh!

Credit: Supplied.

What do Rose Bishop & Elyce Phillips find in swamp at Melbourne Fringe?