Thirsty Cities: Is Australia’s water secure?
A recent report via the University of Melbourne and The World Bank has highlighted the complex needs and pressures facing cities around the world with water.
Both climate change and population growth will force cities like Melbourne to rethink everything, from the kitchen to the farm.
So what are the details, and what does the future hold?
Erin O’Donnell, Law Fellow at Melbourne University
Panorama
June 17th 2019Read more by Panorama
