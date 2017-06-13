Thoughts from E3: Ubisoft

E3 continues, it was time for Ubisoft to take the stage, here’s a brief description of the games that they announced.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: turn based combat with free world exploration. Combining the world of Mario with Ubisoft’s rabbids. Features include being able to combine your fighter’s abilities. No release date as yet.

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Shown at the microsoft conference, this Assassin’s creed game focusses on the origins of the brotherhood found in earlier games. Set in ancient Egypt, your character is the last of the Madgi, a group dedicated to the protection of the people in their area. Announced for October 27th 2017

The Crew 2: A step further than the original, The Crew 2 has more than just cars, both on and off road, planes, boats and motorbikes that can all be raced. Slated for an early 2018 release.

Fractured But Whole: New Trailer, New release date, slated october 17th

Transference: A VR experience game made with Spectrevision (company), coming Spring 2018

Skull & Bones: An online pirate team combat game, inspired by the naval combat in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, with more depth. Skull & Bones has variety of ships that each have different abilities. Single player not confirmed. Slated for a fall 2018 release

Just Dance 2018: You can dance if you want to. Out October 2017

South Park- Phone Destroyer: South Park game, Cowboys Vs. a variety of characters. It’s mobile game, slated for release this year

Starlink Battle For Atlas: slated Fall 2018 A space battle game with a No Man’s Sky art style to the planet the space ships have a physical aspect to it, with parts that you can attach in the real world and it will change in real time, however physical parts are not required. Coming to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One



Steep: Winter Olympics expansion of the snow sports game.

Far Cry 5: Set in the USA the latest iteration of the Far Cry franchise includes a Co-Op mode, with a variety of characters that people can play.

Beyond Good and Evil 2: A prequel to the 2003 release. Set in a future where humans and non-humans live together, travelling through space.

