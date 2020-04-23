Three Tracks To Funk To (Recommendations)

Here are three funk tracks to funk to of the week for the SYN Radio seasonal named Strong Funk. Tune into SYN Media through the website on Sunday nights from 10 pm to 10:30 pm to hear the radio show.

Dam Funk-Believer (Fingers Deep-Funk Remix)



A track with house synths and Funk Bass. The drumbeat is influenced by sounds of house and funk music. Most notable parts of the track the claps throughout the song and hi-hats on the drum patterns. The start of the tracks shows great and grand danceable feels and vibes. The track is a song you can listen to while doing studies or thinking deeply about life and any other activity where listening isn’t necessary. Most notable of the track is it is traditional to being around eight minutes long most common on eighties funk or dance vinyl records. If you enjoy Mr fingers or Larry Heard music, please give this track a listen as it is a track that gives a similar relaxation sensation.



Rick James – Fool on The Street

A song that’s funky and most notable has flutes within and throughout the song. Rick James shows great storytelling in his lyrics and singing throughout this song. The strings instruments such as bass are groove-heavy and riff on guitar is strong in Funk. A song with strong morale to be strong and continue as change happens to anyone and any person and any situation and most of the time for the better. Rick James’s voice is full of emotion as he shows his emotions with his lyrics to match the song. The song produces an almost nostalgic or reminiscent feeling. The song is generous being around seven minutes in length. A distinct part of the song is the use of percussion other than the traditional five-piece drum kit. The use of bongos and congas.



7 Days of Funk – Faden Away



A funk song so funky you can smell the flavor of the track. From the start with the heavy synths and keys within the track. Snoopzilla is snoop doggs funk name as part of 7 days of funk. Snoopzilla vocals have effects on through the song giving funk vibes more powerful. The vocal style is a mixture of singing, rapping, and rhyming. Dam funk shows his song creating and producing ability showing his ability to create a new school style funk instrumental and be considerate of other style vocalists such as snoop Dogg traditional a hip-hop artist. A song with feeling to make you listen and a song with west coast hip hop sound reminding snoop doggs of his roots in G-Funk music from the nineties.

Keep an eye out for future or upcoming Three Tracks To Funk To and listen to Strong funk on Sunday nights.