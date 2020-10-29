Panorama Logo

On Air

The future of Australian cities

Source: WSP

From 2019, reporter Benjamin Polazzon looked at the challenges facing Australian cities as our population continues to increase.

Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind. If the cities are all we have left, how can we make sure they don’t become areas of mass pollution? Developing cities with sustainability at the forefront might help.

Our biggest cities are at breaking point. By offering the most work opportunities, they have become hotspots for overseas workers, migrants and the general populous. What needs to be done to make regional centres more appealing? How else can we ease the stress on our cities?

Contributors

Benjamin Polazzon

Panorama

October 29th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

Source: Victorian Auditor-General
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability

On October 15, the Victorian Auditor General’s office issued a report on tram accessibility. This stated that the Department of Transport was […]

Source: Pacific Harbour Golf Course
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The people’s park or golf course: What is the future of the Northcote Golf Course?

While Northcote Golf Club was closed to golfers during stage 4 restrictions, the Darebin City council opened it up to the public. […]

Source: Vic Councils
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Victorian Council Elections: What does it mean to stand for local council?

With Council election voting closing last Friday, reporter Anneliese Farrer dives into what is required of candidates, who might be interested in […]

Related Content

hk china flag
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Crushing the Pearl: China is finally ready to take back Hong Kong

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #13: The push to break Australia's media concentration

0qb5my9z4mw41
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Greater government support required for social housing due to COVID-19