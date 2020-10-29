The future of Australian cities

From 2019, reporter Benjamin Polazzon looked at the challenges facing Australian cities as our population continues to increase.

Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind. If the cities are all we have left, how can we make sure they don’t become areas of mass pollution? Developing cities with sustainability at the forefront might help.

Our biggest cities are at breaking point. By offering the most work opportunities, they have become hotspots for overseas workers, migrants and the general populous. What needs to be done to make regional centres more appealing? How else can we ease the stress on our cities?