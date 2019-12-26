Tigermoth-Gung Fu (Album) review

Gung Fu by Tigermoth is an Album that features instrumentals that are very unique and rare to discover the music includes samples that are Indian in sound, therefore, unique from what is commonly heard from beats which usually use jazz, hip hop, RnB or others kinds of samples. Released on Friday, September 28 through Hydrofunk Records / Keep The Feel Entertainment. The genres move, mix and blend within other genres such as boom bap, world music, jazz and have a psychedelic feel throughout the course of the album. The album is similar to wu-tang clans music particularly THE 36 CHAMBERS album by Wu-tang Clan. The album is on vinyl record, digital formats and can be see preformed live by Tigermoth. The songs have flowed throughout the album showing an almost movie or cinematic feel and finishes with a feeling as if something distinct has been listened to. An album to be listened to if you enjoy listening to beats.

Bandcamp Link:

https://hydrofunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/gung-fu