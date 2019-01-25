Residents in East Gippsland told to evacuate as out-of-control fire burns

Residents near the East Gippsland town of Timbarra have been told to evacuate as an out-of-control fire continues to burn.

A previous watch and act warning for the fire 10km north of Timbarra has been upgraded to an emergency alert, a VicEmergency warning said.

The fire is travelling towards Timbarra Settlement and Gillingall, which could be impacted anytime within the next few hours.

“Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous,” the warning said.

“Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

People should leave the area using the Timbarra Rd and head to a relief centre at the Buchan Recreation Reserve.

The emergency warning comes on a day of a state-wide total fire ban in which the temperature is expected to reach 44C.

