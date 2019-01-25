Residents near the East Gippsland town of Timbarra have been told to evacuate as an out-of-control fire continues to burn.

A previous watch and act warning for the fire 10km north of Timbarra has been upgraded to an emergency alert, a VicEmergency warning said.

An EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for Timbarra Settlement for a bushfire travelling in a southerly direction towards Timbarra Settlement. Timbarra Settlement could be impacted anytime within the next few hours. Leaving now is the safest option https://t.co/b6dGZslRVK #vicfires pic.twitter.com/XZ36u3LbiW — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 25, 2019

The fire is travelling towards Timbarra Settlement and Gillingall, which could be impacted anytime within the next few hours.

“Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous,” the warning said.

“Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

CFA has an additional 120 Firefighters, 25 Tankers & 5 Forward Command Vehicles staged in Bairnsdale tonight. Ready for immediate deployment to the Nunnett – Timbarra fire in District 11. Let’s hope we aren’t need tomorrow. However if required we will respond in force. pic.twitter.com/q0tVsIKi4R — Trevor Owen (@CFASouthEastACO) January 24, 2019

People should leave the area using the Timbarra Rd and head to a relief centre at the Buchan Recreation Reserve.

The emergency warning comes on a day of a state-wide total fire ban in which the temperature is expected to reach 44C.

Main Image: Bell Environmental.