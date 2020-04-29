Tired of the negatives ? Get some good news.

SYN Podcasts
From community driveway dinners to how bars are adapting to new restrictions, this week’s Happydemic Good News Correspondent Lachlan Brickley updates you on the good stories you may have missed.
The Happydemic is a new podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
April 29th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
