Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC

SYN Podcasts

Tired of the negatives ? Get some good news.

Good News

From community driveway dinners to how bars are adapting to new restrictions, this week’s Happydemic Good News Correspondent Lachlan Brickley updates you on the good stories you may have missed.

Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a new podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic

Dylan Storer

April 29th 2020
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , , ,
Share
COVID-19 ResponseContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Happydemic

Kai Lovel
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

This 15 year-old built a website to support small business during Coronavirus

Meet Kai Lovel, a Perth teen who could see the impact that COVID-19 was having on the small businesses in his city. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport