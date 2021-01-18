insta3

T$oko Interview

Gaby chats with one of Perth’s longstanding musicians and member of Tone Youth, T$oko, about a project of bangin’ B-sides the rapper has dropped before he moves on to even higher heights.

Aired on 06/11/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.

January 18th 2021
