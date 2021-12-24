moshpit-logo-2021

On Air

The Great Metal Standoff – Tool vs System Of A Down w/Imran’s Band FLOOD

Tool v SOAD Logo SYN WEB

In a podcast capitalising on a ship that sailed two years ago, Jason and Imran break down the Tool and System Of A Down albums that following their release, started a 13 year streak of no new music, 10,000 Days and Hypnotize.
Imran, being a super fan of both bands, was so excited about this battle and ’tis being the holiday season, he invited his bandmate, Nick, to take part in the discussion.
Will the power of the third eye pull Tool over the line? Or does the manic chaos of Hypnotize earn System Of A Down the winners perk?

Imran and Nick are currently working on material for their band FLOOD.
Follow them here on Facebook and Instagram

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

 

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized

 

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

December 24th 2021
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Moshpit

Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog

Jason and Imran conclude their second grunge exploration and their trilogy of battles with Hannah with Mother Love Bone – Apple vs […]

STP v SP WEB LOGO
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Stone Temple Pilots vs Smashing Pumpkins

Grunge Month is back so Jason & Imran can dissect albums that created the soundtrack to millions of grunge fans that weren’t part […]

Ramones v Clash WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Ramones vs The Clash

Punk stalwarts Ramones and The Clash go head-to-head. In one corner representing the Ramones is 1977’s Rocket to Russia, and in the other, […]

Related Content

AIC v AB WEB LOGO
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Alice In Chains vs Alter Bridge

Beatles v Stones WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones

Dio 2 Logo WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Mob Rules vs Rising vs The Last In Line