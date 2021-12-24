In a podcast capitalising on a ship that sailed two years ago, Jason and Imran break down the Tool and System Of A Down albums that following their release, started a 13 year streak of no new music, 10,000 Days and Hypnotize.

Imran, being a super fan of both bands, was so excited about this battle and ’tis being the holiday season, he invited his bandmate, Nick, to take part in the discussion.

Will the power of the third eye pull Tool over the line? Or does the manic chaos of Hypnotize earn System Of A Down the winners perk?

Imran and Nick are currently working on material for their band FLOOD.

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized