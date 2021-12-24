On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Tool vs System Of A Down w/Imran’s Band FLOOD
In a podcast capitalising on a ship that sailed two years ago, Jason and Imran break down the Tool and System Of A Down albums that following their release, started a 13 year streak of no new music, 10,000 Days and Hypnotize.
Imran, being a super fan of both bands, was so excited about this battle and ’tis being the holiday season, he invited his bandmate, Nick, to take part in the discussion.
Will the power of the third eye pull Tool over the line? Or does the manic chaos of Hypnotize earn System Of A Down the winners perk?
Imran and Nick are currently working on material for their band FLOOD.
Follow them here on Facebook and Instagram
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
December 24th 2021Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: 10000 days, 2000's music, adam jones, heavy metal music, hypnotise, hypnotize, maynard james keenan, metal music, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, nu metal, progressive metal, psychedelic rock, serj tankian, System of a Down, the pot, tool, tool band
