SYN 90.7
TYTF Podcast 10 – That’s What I Call Meredith
Beth Yeoman, aka @thatswhaticallmelbourne stops by the studio with the boys. We touch on her journey in becoming a freelance foodie journalist.
Charlie also gives us his Meredith review, while Zach & Beth offer their take on another classic ‘Cute or Crazy’
Contact us at [email protected]
Playlist
- YOU'RE THE ONE - KAYTRANADA
- Satan - D. D. Dumbo
- All Night (Feat. Knox Fortune) - Chance The Rapper
- Never Be Like You - Flume
- Wild Life - Client Liason