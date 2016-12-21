Zach& Charlie Tape Logo

TYTF Podcast 10 – That’s What I Call Meredith

Beth Yeoman, aka @thatswhaticallmelbourne stops by the studio with the boys. We touch on her journey in becoming a freelance foodie journalist.

Charlie also gives us his Meredith review, while Zach & Beth offer their take on another classic ‘Cute or Crazy’

 

Instagram 📷  

Soundcloud ♫

iTunes Podcast 

Contact us at [email protected]

Playlist

  1. YOU'RE THE ONE - KAYTRANADA
  2. Satan - D. D. Dumbo
  3. All Night (Feat. Knox Fortune) - Chance The Rapper
  4. Never Be Like You - Flume
  5. Wild Life - Client Liason
Zach James

December 21st 2016
