Interview- Yunuen Perez

Dana and Tom Interview Yunuen Perez over her exhibition being held at the NGV over Melbourne Design Week.

Review: Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer

Maria reviews the show ‘Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer’.   Image Credit: Mark Douet

Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy

Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.

LIVE PHOTOS: Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music live at The Forum Friday 2nd February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Chelsea King

LIVE REVIEW: The Rubens

The Rubens live at The Forum Wednesday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Harry Boucher Starting a set a full two hours […]

LIVE REVIEW: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by India Weaver It has been a long 4 years since […]

LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by Maddy Rowe A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, […]

MOVIE REVIEW: I, Tonya at Moonlight Cinema

  Moonlight Cinema December 1st to April 1st Media passes provided by Event Organisers I, Tonya review by Elsie Bath  

FESTIVAL REVIEW: The Great, The Good and The Okay at Mountain Sounds Festival

Mountain Sounds Festival 16th and 17th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Matilda Elgood The Central Coast welcomed Mountain Sounds once again for […]

FESTIVAL PHOTOS: Mountain Sounds Festival

Mountain Sounds Festival 16th and 17th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Images by Matilda Elgood

