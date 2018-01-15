Comedy

An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist'
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]

Illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]

Illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]

Two brothers one show
The Real Mike and Dave

How to ride the ‘Hypercoaster’

The Gold Coast has welcomed a new kind of Bernard Tomic in a form of a roller coaster. Please welcome the Hypercoaster, […]

Movie goggles
Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 5 – STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002)

The second instalment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones brings us that famous line about “sand” and many […]

The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way: Episode 4

Christian and Maria chat about this year’s Midsumma Festival, “dated” musicals (such as Godspell and Fiddler on the Roof), the importance of […]

Two brothers one show
The Real Mike and Dave

Dave scores 98% on a Geography test

It’s the second last day of 2017 and Mike and Dave have the delight to share with you their memories of the […]

Historically Speaking

Historically Speaking. Ep.1: Sport Podcast and Playlist

Up there Cazaly- Mike Brady Can’t Bowl, Can’t Bat- Six and Out Horses Daryl Braithwaite

Two brothers one show
The Real Mike and Dave

The Mal “teaser” Christmas (Episode One)

The Mediterranean Christmas is a sight to behold, the food, the rivalries, years of history brought up and plenty pf leftovers that […]

Movie goggles
Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 4 – A CHRISTMAS PRINCE (2017)

The Movie Goggles boys are back! After their third episode review of Jack and Jill mysteriously went missing, lost in the annals […]

