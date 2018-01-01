Environment

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

Envirence Podcast

Art Smitten

Interview: Ross Harding

Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ross Harding, the co-founder of Off The Grid, Australia’s only solar-powered symposium, taking place at the Australian Centre […]

LIVE REVIEW: Midnight Oil @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Midnight Oil performed live at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on Wednesday November 15 2017. Ticket to concert provided for […]

The Naughty Rude Show

“#MeToo” On The Naughty Rude Show – 22nd October 2017

Why do we teach ‘Don’t get assaulted’ instead of ‘Don’t assault’? This week on Naughty Rude, Lisa, Erin and special guest Kayla […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Karina Holden

Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.

Art Smitten

Interview: Patrick McCarthy

Christina and Reem chat to Patrick McCarthy, writer/director of The Sky Is Well Designed, which is playing at Northcote Town Hall from September […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Rory Kelly

Christian chats to Rory Kelly from the cast of The Way Out, Josephine Collins’ sci-fi western play now on at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre […]

Panorama

Oh Snow You Didn’t: Global warming’s impact on the skiing industry

  Global warming will hurt a lot of industries but one of the first that may be to go is the skiing […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Luisa Hilmer

Smithers chats with Luisa Hilmer, visiting German co-curator of RMIT Gallery’s latest exhibition Fast Fashion: The dark side of fashion, running until […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Melinda Martin

Hamish and Christian chat to Melinda Martin, director of the Linden New Art Gallery, about Border Lines, their latest exhibition, on display […]

