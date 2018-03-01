Live

IMG_9780

LIVE REVIEW: Justice

Justice live at Margret Court Arena Thursday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Claire Norman Widely known for their swarming basslines and drums […]

20180303_202727

LIVE REVIEW: Jet at Zoo Twilights

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10 Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Harrison Boucher This was my first experience […]

synfeatures_ballparkmusic_chelseaking_5

LIVE PHOTOS: Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music live at The Forum Friday 2nd February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Chelsea King

20180301_223108

LIVE REVIEW: The Rubens

The Rubens live at The Forum Wednesday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Harry Boucher Starting a set a full two hours […]

synfeatures_phoenix_jackhollenberg_29

LIVE REVIEW: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by India Weaver It has been a long 4 years since […]

28829105_10157292280992627_1349873128_n

LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by Maddy Rowe A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, […]

synfeatures_phoenix_jackhollenberg_22

LIVE PHOTOS: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Jack Hollenberg

28534187_10216774879303444_1487457681_n

MOVIE REVIEW: I, Tonya at Moonlight Cinema

  Moonlight Cinema December 1st to April 1st Media passes provided by Event Organisers I, Tonya review by Elsie Bath  

IMG-0420

LIVE REVIEW: Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams at Rod Laver Arena Sunday 25th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Matilda Elgood Finally celebrating his 2016 album, […]

synfeatures_mountainsoundsfestival_hockeydad_matildaelgood_3

FESTIVAL REVIEW: The Great, The Good and The Okay at Mountain Sounds Festival

Mountain Sounds Festival 16th and 17th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Matilda Elgood The Central Coast welcomed Mountain Sounds once again for […]

