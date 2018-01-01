News
$300M Revamp for Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium is due to receive a major series of redevelopments, aiming to replace disused rail yards with an inclusive public space. […]
Professionalism in Australian Politics
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]
Young people at risk from lack of exercise
Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]
Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow
On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]
Refugees On Air Episode #5
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee Abdifatah Ibrahim, who studied a bachelor of Accounting at Latrobe and graduating last […]
Refugees on Air Episode #4
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee & Author Abdi Aden, known for his novel ‘Shining: The Story of a […]
Greens win Northcote by-election
The Greens have taken the state seat of Northcote in a recent by-election, beating the Labor party in an electorate they’ve held […]
Voice activated artificial intelligence fears
“Hey Siri, should we be worried about the rise of AI, especially when it’s being used in our homes?” Companies like Google […]
Out of school and on the loose: It’s Schoolies time
Schoolies is a time honoured tradition for young Australians fresh from exams to blow off some steam and hit the beach. While […]
Envirence
Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals
Envirence Podcast