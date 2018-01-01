News

1200px-Etihad_Stadium_crop
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

$300M Revamp for Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium is due to receive a major series of redevelopments, aiming to replace disused rail yards with an inclusive public space. […]

akubra
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Professionalism in Australian Politics

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]

THIS WEEK ON ENVIRENCE
ENVIRENCE.png
Envirence

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

Envirence Podcast

physical activity
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Young people at risk from lack of exercise

Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]

wowpostibng
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow

On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]

cut copy 5
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees On Air Episode #5

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee Abdifatah Ibrahim, who studied a bachelor of Accounting at Latrobe and graduating last […]

Copy of Fundraising Help Flyer Template (6)
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air Episode #4

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee & Author Abdi Aden, known for his novel ‘Shining: The Story of a […]

lidia thorpe
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Greens win Northcote by-election

The Greens have taken the state seat of Northcote in a recent by-election, beating the Labor party in an electorate they’ve held […]

google
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Voice activated artificial intelligence fears

“Hey Siri, should we be worried about the rise of AI, especially when it’s being used in our homes?” Companies like Google […]

schoolies
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Out of school and on the loose: It’s Schoolies time

Schoolies is a time honoured tradition for young Australians fresh from exams to blow off some steam and hit the beach. While […]

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule