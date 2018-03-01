Pop Culture
LIVE REVIEW: Justice
Justice live at Margret Court Arena Thursday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Claire Norman Widely known for their swarming basslines and drums […]
LIVE REVIEW: Jet at Zoo Twilights
Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10 Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Harrison Boucher This was my first experience […]
Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy
Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.
LIVE REVIEW: The Rubens
The Rubens live at The Forum Wednesday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Harry Boucher Starting a set a full two hours […]
Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]
LIVE REVIEW: Phoenix
Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by India Weaver It has been a long 4 years since […]
LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA
TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by Maddy Rowe A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, […]
LIVE PHOTOS: Phoenix
Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Jack Hollenberg
MOVIE REVIEW: I, Tonya at Moonlight Cinema
Moonlight Cinema December 1st to April 1st Media passes provided by Event Organisers I, Tonya review by Elsie Bath
LIVE REVIEW: Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams at Rod Laver Arena Sunday 25th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Matilda Elgood Finally celebrating his 2016 album, […]