Science
Interview: Ross Harding
Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ross Harding, the co-founder of Off The Grid, Australia’s only solar-powered symposium, taking place at the Australian Centre […]
Interview: Tom Middleditch
Christian chats to the writer and co-producer of Alexithymia, playing at the Meat Market in North Melbourne until Sunday November 19.
Episode 13 – Role Reversal Dads (Final Episode)
The last episode of 2017 for Farter Figures is finally here! I know it’s come a little late – but it’s now […]
Interview: Karina Holden
Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.
Episode 11 – Gay Dads
Last weeks show was a topical and fascinating episode about gay dads. Farter Figures challenges some of societies perceptions that same-sex couples […]
Interview: Grant Busé
Julia from The Naughty Rude Show and Christian (from Art Smitten) chat to comedy musician and school teacher Grant Busé about his […]
Farter Figures – Episode 7 – Expecting Dads
Do you know what couvade syndrome is? Have you ever heard of a sympathy pregnancy? Basically, men can get similar symptons to […]
Interview: Alex Cherney
Christina and Rebi chat to Alex Cherney, one of the photographers in A Field Guide to the Stars, on display at the […]
Interview: Johanna B Kelly
Christian chats to Johanna B Kelly, director of The Gateway Bug, a film about the benefits of an insect diet, screening as […]
Envirence
Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals
Envirence Podcast