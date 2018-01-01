Science

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

Envirence Podcast

Art Smitten

Interview: Ross Harding

Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ross Harding, the co-founder of Off The Grid, Australia’s only solar-powered symposium, taking place at the Australian Centre […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Tom Middleditch

Christian chats to the writer and co-producer of Alexithymia, playing at the Meat Market in North Melbourne until Sunday November 19.

Farter Figures

Episode 13 – Role Reversal Dads (Final Episode)

The last episode of 2017 for Farter Figures is finally here! I know it’s come a little late – but it’s now […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Karina Holden

Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.

Farter Figures

Episode 11 – Gay Dads

Last weeks show was a topical and fascinating episode about gay dads. Farter Figures challenges some of societies perceptions that same-sex couples […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Grant Busé

Julia from The Naughty Rude Show and Christian (from Art Smitten) chat to comedy musician and school teacher Grant Busé about his […]

Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Episode 7 – Expecting Dads

Do you know what couvade syndrome is? Have you ever heard of a sympathy pregnancy? Basically, men can get similar symptons to […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Alex Cherney

Christina and Rebi chat to Alex Cherney, one of the photographers in A Field Guide to the Stars, on display at the […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Johanna B Kelly

Christian chats to Johanna B Kelly, director of The Gateway Bug, a film about the benefits of an insect diet, screening as […]

