Torres Strait Islanders implore Australian Government to help save their ancestral homes
Climate change is eroding the lands of those most vulnerable to the climate crisis. When Torres Strait Islanders were told they are likely to become climate refugees in the next 30 to 50 years, they decided to take on the Australian Government through protest, petition, and even a United Nations complaint.
Laura Green spoke to Torres Strait Islander man from Masig (Yorke) Island and complainant to the UN Yessie Mosbie, about his communities’ struggle to be heard by their government. See their story here: https://ourislandsourhome.com.au/
Laura Green
September 15th 2020
