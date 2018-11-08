SYN 90.7
Train delays leave thousands stranded
A major track fault at Melbourne’s Flinders St station caused havoc across the metropolitan train network, seeing thousands of commuters left stranded during peak hour.
The system outage has prompted questions about the reliability of Melbourne’s train network, and has many travelers nervous about possible future disruptions in the lead up to summer.
Reporter Kelly Masters spoke with Metro to find out more.
Jack Fryer
Jack Fryer
November 8th 2018
