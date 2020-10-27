Panorama Logo

Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability

Source: Victorian Auditor-General

On October 15, the Victorian Auditor General’s office issued a report on tram accessibility. This stated that the Department of Transport was failing to meet accessiblity targets. How does this affect the lives of Victorians with a disability,

Guests

Kerri Cassidy, EO of Disability Resources Centre

Contributors

Bec Jordan

Panorama

October 27th 2020
